Coronavirus: UK death toll passes 30,000 – Coronavirus Daily Update UK 🔴 @BBC News – BBC

The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Today’s UK government daily briefing was held with Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick taking questions from regional newspapers and broadcasters, along with Prof Yvonne Doyle from Public Health England and Dr Nikki Kanani from NHS England.
What did we learn from the daily briefing?
The UK has become the first country in Europe to pass 30,000 coronavirus deaths, according to the latest government figures.
For the fourth consecutive day the government missed its 100,000 per day testing target – with 69,463 tests provided in the 24 hours to 9.00am on Wednesday.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said the government would be setting out detailed plans on how “every local economy” can “restart and recover”.
He also called on infrastructure and construction work “to begin again wherever it is safe to do so”
He said it was the government’s “strong preference” that lockdown measures should be eased in the same way across the UK. Earlier, the PM said lockdown measures could start being eased from Monday.
Mr Jenrick also said it was too early to restart religious services.
