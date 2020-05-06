Coronavirus: UK death toll passes 30,000 – Coronavirus Daily Update UK 🔴 @BBC News – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Today’s UK government daily briefing was held with Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick taking questions from regional newspapers and broadcasters, along with Prof Yvonne Doyle from Public Health England and Dr Nikki Kanani from NHS England.

What did we learn from the daily briefing?

The UK has become the first country in Europe to pass 30,000 coronavirus deaths, according to the latest government figures.

For the fourth consecutive day the government missed its 100,000 per day testing target – with 69,463 tests provided in the 24 hours to 9.00am on Wednesday.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said the government would be setting out detailed plans on how “every local economy” can “restart and recover”.

He also called on infrastructure and construction work “to begin again wherever it is safe to do so”

He said it was the government’s “strong preference” that lockdown measures should be eased in the same way across the UK. Earlier, the PM said lockdown measures could start being eased from Monday.

Mr Jenrick also said it was too early to restart religious services.

BBC News Live | Coronavirus Press Conference | UK Government Daily Press Briefing | BBC

