Coronavirus: UK declares ‘serious and imminent threat’
The UK has now declared the coronavirus a “serious and imminent threat to public health”.
A medical centre in England has been temporarily closed after at least one staff member tested positive for the virus on Monday.
The British government has introduced new powers to deal with the outbreak.
Under new measures, people with coronavirus can be forcibly quarantined and will not be free to leave, while scientists in London work on a possible vaccine.
Testing on animals is set to begin, with testing on humans possible in a few months.
For more on this we speak to Dr Richard Dawood, a specialist in travel medicine who joins us live via Skype.
