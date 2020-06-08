-
Coronavirus: UK enforcing quarantine for incoming travellers on Monday amid travel industry worries - 13 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe opposition arrests: Five officials in custody after entering party headquarters - 13 hours ago
-
‘No to racism!’: Statues targeted as George Floyd anti-racism protests spread across Europe - 14 hours ago
-
George Floyd killing: US cities ease curfews and security measures after peaceful protests - 14 hours ago
-
Project in Russia spreads passion for books amid lockdown - 14 hours ago
-
Brazil: Rival rallies held for and against Bolsonaro - 15 hours ago
-
Boris Johnson: Anti-racism protests ‘subverted by thuggery’ – Top stories this morning – BBC - 15 hours ago
-
China: Uighurs convicted in sham trials at Xinjiang camps | DW Exclusive - 15 hours ago
-
NYC mayor vows to shift funding from NYPD to youth initiatives - 16 hours ago
-
Our spring wildlife webcams live! 🐤🦊🐿 – Sun 7 June – Springwatch – BBC - 19 hours ago
Coronavirus: UK enforcing quarantine for incoming travellers on Monday amid travel industry worries
The UK imposes a 14-day quarantine period for incoming travellers from Monday, but the travel industry says it will “devastate tourism”
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/06/07/uk-covid-19-quarantine-plan-will-devastate-tourism-travel-industry-warns
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#WebDigitalStories