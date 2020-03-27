-
Coronavirus: UK government briefing held as PM self-isolates 🔴 @BBC News – BBC
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating in Downing Street.
He said he had experienced mild symptoms over the past 24 hours, including a temperature and cough, but would continue to lead the government.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he had also tested positive while England’s Chief Medical Officer, Prof Chris Whitty, has shown symptoms.
BBC News Special | Coronavirus Daily Update UK PM | BBC
