Coronavirus: UK lockdown to continue for 3 weeks at least 🔴 @BBC News – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 for BBC News breaking news UK 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip

🔘 Stream BBC News live on iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP

🔘 Coronavirus UK latest news 👉 https://bbc.in/2Vetu1a

🔘 Follow UK news updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL

The daily press conference was given by the first secretary of state, Dominic Raab, who is standing in for the prime minister as he continues his recovery from coronavirus.

He was joined by the chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, and Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser. Here’s what they told us:

The rate of infection in the community is now likely to be below one (meaning on average each infected person passes the virus to fewer than one other people) – but it may be higher in other settings, such as care homes.

The UK’s lockdown will continue for at least another three weeks, as the government aims to avoid a second peak in infections.

The number of new cases is stabilising, and perhaps starting to fall. The same is true of hospital admissions. This will only continue if the public continues with social distancing.

The government is conducting a review of whether people from non-white backgrounds are disproportionately affected by coronavirus, but it is not yet certain that this is the case.

The public should continue to use A&E for non-coronavirus emergencies, as there is adequate capacity.

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.