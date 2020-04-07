Share
0 0 0 0

Coronavirus: UK PM Boris Jonhson admitted to intensive care | DW News

about 1 hour ago

Boris Johnson moved to intensive care: World leaders have wished the UK’s Prime Minister Johnson a speedy recovery after he was moved to the ICU at a London hospital.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Coroanvirus #Covid19 #BorisJohnson

Leave a Comment