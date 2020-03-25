Coronavirus: UK PM thanks 405,000 volunteering to help NHS 🔴 – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Some 405,000 people have signed up in 24 hours to volunteer with the NHS after a recruitment drive to help the vulnerable amid the coronavirus crisis, the PM Boris Johnson has announced.

Speaking at his daily news conference, he said they would play an “absolutely crucial” role in fighting the virus.

The helpers are needed for delivering food and medicines, driving patients to appointments and phoning the isolated.

The scheme is one of a number aimed at relieving pressure on the NHS.

BBC News Special | Coronavirus Daily Update UK PM | BBC

