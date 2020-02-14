-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Coronavirus, UK reshuffle, Griveaux quits Paris race over sex video, Parasite’s historic Oscars win
For some, the vacation from hell is over. Cambodian leader Hun Sen welcoming passengers from the M-S Westerdam that set sail from Singapore on January 16th. The Coronavirus outbreak had Thailand and other refusing entry despite there being no confirmed cases aboard. Meanwhile, the ordeal continues for most of the 37-hundred aboard the Diamond Princess – quarantined in the port of Yokohama since February 3rd. With 218 confirmed cases aboard, Japan’s now allowing those 80 years or more, those in frail health or those in windowless cabins to disembark, but only if they test negative.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en