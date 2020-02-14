Coronavirus, UK reshuffle, Griveaux quits Paris race over sex video, Parasite’s historic Oscars win

For some, the vacation from hell is over. Cambodian leader Hun Sen welcoming passengers from the M-S Westerdam that set sail from Singapore on January 16th. The Coronavirus outbreak had Thailand and other refusing entry despite there being no confirmed cases aboard. Meanwhile, the ordeal continues for most of the 37-hundred aboard the Diamond Princess – quarantined in the port of Yokohama since February 3rd. With 218 confirmed cases aboard, Japan’s now allowing those 80 years or more, those in frail health or those in windowless cabins to disembark, but only if they test negative.

