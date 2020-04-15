Coronavirus: UK to change guidance on dying relatives 🔴 @BBC News – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

What did we learn from the UK press conference?

The UK is to introduce a new social care brand to replicate the NHS blue badge for carers.

“Priority drops” of protective equipment for care facilities will continue for three weeks while an online system is created.

There will be new guidance to allow people to say goodbye to loved ones “where possible”, the health secretary says.

The lockdown is “having the impact we hoped”, the UK’s deputy chief scientific officer says

Different regions of the UK are expected to be on the same curve as London.

The UK is expected to make its decision on whether to extend the lockdown after tomorrow’s experts’ meeting.

