Coronavirus: UK ‘vaccine taskforce’ announced 🔴 @BBC News – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 for BBC News breaking news UK 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip

🔘 Stream BBC News live on iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP

🔘 Coronavirus UK latest news 👉 https://bbc.in/2Vetu1a

🔘 Follow UK news updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL

The UK government gives its daily press conference.

The briefing is led by Business Secretary Alok Sharma, while Boris Johnson continues to recover from coronavirus.

Mr Sharma is joined by chief scientific adviser to the government, Sir Patrick Vallance, and the medical director of Public Health England, Professor Yvonne Doyle.

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.