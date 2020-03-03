-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Coronavirus: UN health body says containment is top priority
The number of new coronavirus cases in China has dropped to its lowest number in six weeks – but its spread has continued beyond China’s borders.
Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Indonesia are among the most recent countries to detect cases of the disease.
In the United States where six people have died from the coronavirus, scientists say a vaccine to combat it is at least a year-and-a-half away.
The World Health Organization says containment is still the best policy.
Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/