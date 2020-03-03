Coronavirus: UN health body says containment is top priority

The number of new coronavirus cases in China has dropped to its lowest number in six weeks – but its spread has continued beyond China’s borders.

Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Indonesia are among the most recent countries to detect cases of the disease.

In the United States where six people have died from the coronavirus, scientists say a vaccine to combat it is at least a year-and-a-half away.

The World Health Organization says containment is still the best policy.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

