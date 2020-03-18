Coronavirus uncertainty weighs on stock markets despite stimulus plans

A massive stimulus plan announced by Donald Trump lifted US markets, but the rally was short-lived. Asian and European stocks tumbled as investors weighed how effective the measures would be. Despite several stimulus plans being announced, markets remain highly volatile due to the coronavirus pandemic. With cities on lockdown and many expecting to see reduced working hours or possible layoffs, the global health crisis is also weighing on consumer appetite. European car sales slumped for a second consecutive month, with new vehicle registrations falling 7.4 percent in the EU.

