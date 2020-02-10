-
Coronavirus unleashes anti-Asian racism around the world | DW News
As cases of coronavirus increase around the world, so does the anti-Asian racism accompanying it. From across the globe in countries as far apart as Australia and Canada and others in between such as Malaysia and Indonesia, people of Chinese and other Asian origin have reported facing Sinophobic discrimination and verbal attacks. France has recorded just six cases of the coronavirus. But Chinese people and others in the East-Asian community there say they are becoming targets for discrimination.
