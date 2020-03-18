-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Coronavirus update: Countries around the world impose stricter measures | DW News
Europe is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Travel into Europe, the current epicenter of the coroanvirus pandemic, is being severely restricted. European Union leaders have agreed on a 30-day ban on travellers entering the bloc. The decision will affect most non-citizens and non-residents of the European Union – with some exceptions. It will be up to each member state to implement the new regulations.
But Covid19 is also having a massive impact elsewhere:
– The US and Canada, which share the world’s longest land border, are working out the details of banning all non-essential travel between the two countries.
– British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hinted that the U-K might also have to close its schools, as in many other European countries.
– Cuba has recorded its first death from the coronavirus. The country’s health ministry says the victim was a 61-year-old Italian tourist. Unlike many Latin Amerian countries, Cuba has not closed its borders.
– Japan’s deputy prime minister says holding the Summer Olympics would make ‘no sense’ if countries can’t send athletes. But the government says it is still working to hold the Games as scheduled.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Coronavirus #Covid19 #CoronaUpdate