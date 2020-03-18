Coronavirus update: Countries around the world impose stricter measures | DW News

Europe is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Travel into Europe, the current epicenter of the coroanvirus pandemic, is being severely restricted. European Union leaders have agreed on a 30-day ban on travellers entering the bloc. The decision will affect most non-citizens and non-residents of the European Union – with some exceptions. It will be up to each member state to implement the new regulations.

But Covid19 is also having a massive impact elsewhere:

– The US and Canada, which share the world’s longest land border, are working out the details of banning all non-essential travel between the two countries.

– British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hinted that the U-K might also have to close its schools, as in many other European countries.

– Cuba has recorded its first death from the coronavirus. The country’s health ministry says the victim was a 61-year-old Italian tourist. Unlike many Latin Amerian countries, Cuba has not closed its borders.

– Japan’s deputy prime minister says holding the Summer Olympics would make ‘no sense’ if countries can’t send athletes. But the government says it is still working to hold the Games as scheduled.

