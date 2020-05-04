-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Coronavirus update: EU holds vaccine development fundraiser +++ More countries ease restrictions
Italy is easing some of its strict lockdown measures today. NATIONWIDE restrictions were imposed seven weeks ago to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
But now parks are re-opening and people will be allowed to visit relatives living in the same region. The government has promised further openings this month if the rate of new infections stays low. Italy has the second-highest death toll after the US, with almost 29,000 deaths out of 210,000 cases.
The European Commission is hosting a virtual fundraiser to help efforts to develop a vaccine and treatments against the coronavirus. The event is expected to raise more than seven billion Euros. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres are among world leaders who have pledged support.
Some more of the latest pandemic news:
– The number of people infected with COVID-19 worldwide has risen to more than 3.5 million.
– Almost 250-thousand people have now died as a result of contracting the disease.
– New Zealand has recorded a day with NO new cases for the first time since the outbreak started, and the country is considering opening up two-way travel with Australia.
– Egypt is allowing hotels to reopen for domestic tourists, provided they do not exceed 25 percent capacity.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Coronavirus #CoronaUpdate #Covid19