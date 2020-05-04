Coronavirus update: EU holds vaccine development fundraiser +++ More countries ease restrictions

Italy is easing some of its strict lockdown measures today. NATIONWIDE restrictions were imposed seven weeks ago to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

But now parks are re-opening and people will be allowed to visit relatives living in the same region. The government has promised further openings this month if the rate of new infections stays low. Italy has the second-highest death toll after the US, with almost 29,000 deaths out of 210,000 cases.

The European Commission is hosting a virtual fundraiser to help efforts to develop a vaccine and treatments against the coronavirus. The event is expected to raise more than seven billion Euros. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres are among world leaders who have pledged support.

Some more of the latest pandemic news:

– The number of people infected with COVID-19 worldwide has risen to more than 3.5 million.

– Almost 250-thousand people have now died as a result of contracting the disease.

– New Zealand has recorded a day with NO new cases for the first time since the outbreak started, and the country is considering opening up two-way travel with Australia.

– Egypt is allowing hotels to reopen for domestic tourists, provided they do not exceed 25 percent capacity.

