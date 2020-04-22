Coronavirus Update: Europe at odds +++ UK starts human trials for a vaccine +++ US immigration ban

With the coronavirus pandemic rattling economies around Europe, the question of how the bloc will respond hangs in the air. So-called coronabonds – a form of shared debt among EU nations – have been mooted as a solution. But that’s exposed a rift between countries like Italy and Spain calling for the bonds and others like Germany and the Netherlands who’re against them. It is one of the elements testing European solidarity in a time of crisis.

There may still be no cure for the coronavirus, but the search for a vaccine is gaining momentum. The World Health Organization says around 70 vaccines are currently in development worldwide and that three of these are already being tested on people. A fourth – being developed at the University of Oxford in the UK – is due to begin human trials on Thursday. The UK government has been criticized for its handling of the pandemic which has lead to more than 17,000 deaths.

Other coronavirus news:

– Researchers in Switzerland say it’s possible that mass vaccination could begin there as early as October, if trials prove successful and approval procedures are fast-tracked.

– Singapore has reported more than a thousand new infections in a single day, bringing its total to more than 10-thousand cases.

– The United Nations is warning that the coronavirus pandemic could trigger famine in vulnerable countries. The UN says the number of people facing acute hunger could double to more than 250 million this year.

– And the US state of Missouri has filed a lawsuit against China, saying Beijing tried to cover up the danger posed by the virus.

