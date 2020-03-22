Coronavirus update: Germany imposes strict social restrictions | DW News

German federal and state authorities have decided to ban gatherings of more than two people outside of workplaces, to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The nationwide ban is to be enforced for at least two weeks. Exceptions will include families and people living in the same household. Also, all restaurants will be ordered to close, with only delivery services allowed. Hairdressers, cosmetic studios and massage parlors must also shut their doors. Germany has almost 24,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases, and more than 90 people have died from the disease. The measure was agreed on Sunday in a conference call between Chancellor Angela Merkel and state ministers.

