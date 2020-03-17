Coronavirus update: Germany raises threat level to ‘high’ | DW News

The Robert Koch Institute has changed its COVID-19 threat risk for Germany from “moderate” to “high.” It said the pandemic and some imposed restrictions could last for two years.

The RKI also warned that an increasing number of COVID-19 infections cannot be traced back to known cases. Germany currently has over 7,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 20 deaths.

