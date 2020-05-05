Coronavirus update: How is Africa coping with the pandemic? | DW News

The coronavirus puts many countries in Africa in a very difficult situation. They want to stop the spread of the vius, but lockdowns mean personal hardships for many citizens and puts them at risk of an economic meltdown. DW Presenter Eddy Micah Jr takes a closer look across the continent to find out how nations are coping with the pandemic, talking to journalists from Lagos to Cape Town as well as young Africans coming up with their very own solutions.

