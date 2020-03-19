Coronavirus update: Infections in Europe continue to surge | DW News

Europe has surpassed China in its number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths from the disease. Europe’s total of more than 85,000 infections exceeds China’s 80,900. Europe has also reported just under 4,000 deaths from Covid19, compared with about 3,200 in China. Deaths from the coronavirus across Spain have surged 30% in the past 24 hours. Italy plans to extend its nationwide lockdown and now India also urges its nearly 1.4 billion people to stay inside.

