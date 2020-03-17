Coronavirus update: Macron puts France on lockdown, UK shifts Corona strategy | DW News

France becomes the third country in Europe to go into lockdown over coronavirus. The country is just minutes away from a nationwide lockdown. President Emmanuel Macron says the country is facing a public health war, and that it will take an all out mobilization to slow the spread of coronavirus. The virus has so far killed 148 people in France and infected more than 6,600. All citizens will be required to stay home from midday. The restrictions will stay in place for at least fifteen days.

Chancellor Merkel toughens Germany’s tactics to slow the spread of the virus. Merkel announces that all non-essential stores will stay closed and advises Germans to stay home.

Some more of the latest coronavirus developments:

– Iran has temporarily freed 85,000 prisoners in response to the epidemic, including political detainees.

– Hong Kong will quarantine all new arrivals for 14 days, to preserve its current success at limiting the outbreak.

– South Korea will also tighten border checks, after three days of reporting less than 100 new infections.

– Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus was first detected, reported just one new locally transmitted case on Tuesday.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Corona #Covid19 #Lockdown