Coronavirus update: Stocks plunge globally | DW News
Markets around the world are beginning the week with heavy losses. Germany’s benchmark DAX fell 10 percent, dipping below the 9,000 mark for the first time since 2016.
On Wall Street, the coronavirus continued to dash traders’ hopes of a turnaround. The Dow Jones went down an enormous 9.7 percent. Trading on the S&P 500 was suspended after a 9 percent fall.
Worldwide shares have tumbled due to uncertainty over the COVID-19 outbreak.
