Coronavirus update: The latest COVID-19 news from around the world | DW News

00:00 US On a visit to Taiwan, Health Secretary Alex Azar has accused China of “resisting information sharing” and failing to “warn the world” on the COVID 19 pandemic. It isn’t a new allegation from the United States and some other countries. But inside China too, stories are emerging of people who’ve paid the price for the alleged lack of transparency.

04:29 Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has volunteered to be the first in his country to try a claimed new COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia.

08:55 Vietnam is fighting a resurgence in coronavirus cases after more than three months without any domestic transmission. The latest outbreak began in the central city of Danang and then spread to more than 13 locations around the country. Authorities have moved quickly to contain the latest outbreak.

