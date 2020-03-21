Coronavirus: US hospital workers say more medical supplies needed

US doctors, nurses and other hospital workers say they simply do not have enough medical equipment and supplies to treat everyone who gets sick.

They are warning if things do not change, they will end up in a similar situation to Italy.

Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from New York.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #COVID-19 #Coronavirus