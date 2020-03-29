-
Coronavirus: US lab unveils portable 5-minute Covid-19 test | DW News
In the United States more than 100,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus; that’s more confirmed cases than in any other country. But according to health experts the country needs to do more testing to reveal the extent of the outbreak. To help achieve that, the US Food and Drug Administration has approved a new rapid test from Abbott Laboratories. The company says the test can detect Covid-19 in about five minutes and is so small that it can be used in almost any healthcare setting. Is it too good to be true?
