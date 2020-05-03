Coronavirus: US meat processing plants forced to close

The pandemic has forced meat-processing plants across the US to slow down production or close entirely.

But on April 28, President Donald Trump invoked a war-time law, ordering plants to stay open to avoid any shortages.

Labour unions are worried that this will mean the workers’ safety is put at risk, as they are forced to stand close together in the plants.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports from Falls Church in the US state of Virginia.

