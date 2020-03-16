Coronavirus: US offer one billion dollar to German company to move its COVID-19 research

It began with a report published Sunday in German newspaper Die Welt… alleging that the Trump administration offered 1 billion dollars to biotech firm Curevac… to move its Covid-19 vaccine research to the US, and keep it quote “only for the United States.”The claim comes after Curevac’s chief executive attended a White House meeting in early March… He was asked to leave the company several days later.German ministers have reacted angrily to the reports… saying the country’s research is “not for sale.”GERMAN INTERIOR MINISTER HORST SEEHOFER:I can only say I heard that several times from regional members who this concerns. We will talk about this in the crisis meeting.Curevac issued a statement rejecting claims about offers to acquire its technology…And US government officials told reporters the allegations were “overplayed.”DLSThe US government has spoken with many – more than 25 – companies that claim they can help with a vaccine… And any solution found would be shared with the world.Curevac is just one of many biotech companies around the world racing to develop a vaccine for Covid-19…… it hopes to have one ready to start human trials in June or July.

