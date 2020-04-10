-
Coronavirus – US: Volunteers distribute food to those who have lost jobs or income
In LA, food banks and other volunteers are ramping up efforts to distribute large quantities of food to those who have lost jobs or income amid the coronavirus crisis in the US. The country is expected to reach a level of unemployment not seen since the Great Depression. Story by Alison Sargent and Kevin Baptista.
