Coronavirus: USA fails to pass emergency aid bill | DW News

On Sunday the US Senate was expected, but failed to reach a go ahead for a trillion-dollar economic rescue package aimed at helping businesses and regular Americans. Democrats dismissed the bill saying it was tilted toward helping large corporations.

With the Senate set to vote on the emergency bill again on Monday, authorities in New York urge the peak of the contagion is yet to come and warn of stricter measures if citizens fail to comply. New York City is a hotspot and its mayor has warned that hospitals are just ten days away from running out of basic supplies. The USA has more than 33,000 confirmed cases, the third highest number after China and Italy.

