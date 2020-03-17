Coronavirus vaccine test opens as US volunteer gets first shot

US researchers are testing a vaccine that could potentially protect against the coronavirus.

A 43-year-old tech worker and mother was the first to receive the jab.

She is among 45 volunteers taking part in the trial at Seattle’s Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute.

They will all get a second dose in a month’s time.

Even if it works, a vaccine will not be widely available for at least a year.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports from Washington, DC.

