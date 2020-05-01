Coronavirus vaccine update: How far is the developement? | COVID-19 Special

Scientists across the world are working around the clock to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus – from China to the United States, Germany and Britain.

New technologies are helping speed things up and more than a hundred potential vaccines are in development. Some are already at an advanced stage and are being tested on volunteers.

The pace may be unprecedented, but there’s still a long way to go in the battle against the outbreak. We take a look at some of the methods, old and new, that scientists are using to get there.

