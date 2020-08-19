Share
Coronavirus: What did they get wrong? | Start Here

Over eight months after its first international transmission, the pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down. We’ve learned a lot about the virus but there’ve also been mistakes. So why has it been so tough to get our heads around COVID-19? And when are we likely to get the virus under control? Start Here looks back at what went wrong, and what we might expect.
