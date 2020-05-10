Coronavirus: What does “Stay alert” mean? – The Andrew Marr Show @BBC News – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 to BBC News 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip

🔘 Stream BBC News live on BBC iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP

🔘 Coronavirus information: What should I do? 👉 https://bbc.in/39VY5VV

🔘 Follow BBC News live updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL

A Covid-19 alert system is set to be launched by the government in England to track the virus, the prime minister is expected to announce on Sunday.

The system will rank the threat level from coronavirus on a scale of one to five and be adjusted according to data.

Boris Johnson is due to give a televised address updating the nation on the progress of lockdown measures.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has defended the government’s change in messaging from “stay at home” to “stay alert” ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s lockdown speech later.

The PM is to unveil a new slogan for England, telling the public to “stay alert, control the virus, save lives”.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth warned that people would be “puzzled” by the change.

Mr Jenrick said it was the right time to “update and broaden” the message.

The “stay at home” advice will remain in place in Scotland and Wales.

Appearing on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Mr Jenrick said: “Stay alert will mean stay alert by staying home as much as possible, but stay alert when you do go out by maintaining social distancing, washing your hands, respecting others in the workplace and the other settings that you’ll go to.”

Earlier in the show, Mr Ashworth said the government must clarify what the new slogan means.

“When you’re dealing with a public health crisis of this nature you need absolute clarity from government about what the advice is. There is no room for nuance,” he said.

“The problem with the new message is that many people will be puzzled by it,” he added.

Mr Jenrick said the updated message was a “cautious” one because the rate of infection remains high and the public are “understandably anxious”.

He dismissed Mr Ashworth’s concerns about nuance being unacceptable, saying: “The public are capable of understanding a broader message as we move into the next phase of the virus.”

The prime minister will provide an update on coronavirus lockdown measures at 19:00 BST. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she will continue to use the “stay at home” message in Scotland.

Meanwhile, the government’s pandemic response has been called “wishy-washy” by a body representing police officers in London.

It comes after a police force in east London shared an image of a crowded park in Hackney on Saturday, where hundreds of people, they said, were eating and drinking alcohol.

Ken Marsh, from the Metropolitan Police Federation (MPF), told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that authorities “needed to be firmer right from the beginning” and that if authorities had been more stringent from the outset “we would have a better result now”.

The Andrew Marr Show | BBC News | BBC

#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCNewsLive #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.