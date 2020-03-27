Coronavirus: What experts can tell us about isolation | Covid-19 Special

Qurantine, self- isolation and keeping a distance: For most of us this is a rather new concept we have to get used to in times of the Coronavirus pandemic at the moment.

But there are some people who are real professionals when it comes to living in isolation for a long time. How do they prepare? And what lessons can we learn from them?

We will take a look into how astronauts and NASA specialists can help us through these challenging times in this DW Covid 19 Special.

