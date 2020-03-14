-
Coronavirus: What impact will it have on sports and culture? | DW News
Europe is preparing for a coronavirus lockdown. Across the continent, borders are closing, sporting events are being canceled and businesses are shutting their doors as people get ready to wait out the pandemic at home. Europe’s leaders see these drastic measures as the only way to stop the spread of the highly contagious disease. Italy is still the hardest hit. But beyond the human cost fears are growing that many of Europe’s cultural institutions won’t withstand weeks or months of shutdown.
