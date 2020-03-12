Coronavirus: What is a pandemic and how will things change?

The last time a pandemic was declared in the world was during the outbreak of the H1N1 virus nearly 10 years ago.

The WHO’s definition of “pandemic” is a loose one: “the worldwide spread of a new disease”.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a pandemic is a disease that has spread in multiple countries around the world, usually affecting a large number of people.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.

