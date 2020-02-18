Share
Coronavirus: What to make of China’s response to virus?

February 18, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has strained resources in China, revealing fault lines in the country’s healthcare system and internal regional rivalries. While researchers are months and possibly years away from a vaccine, bureaucrats are scrambling. In Perspective, we spoke to Dorian Malovic, the Asia editor at France’s La Croix newspaper.

