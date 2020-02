Coronavirus: What to make of China’s response to virus?

The coronavirus outbreak has strained resources in China, revealing fault lines in the country’s healthcare system and internal regional rivalries. While researchers are months and possibly years away from a vaccine, bureaucrats are scrambling. In Perspective, we spoke to Dorian Malovic, the Asia editor at France’s La Croix newspaper.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en