Coronavirus: What will happen to A Levels & GCSEs exam results? | Question Time – BBC

“Given the cancellation of GCSEs and A Levels this year, what is the fairest alternative for students that have worked so hard for two years? Is it the case that this year group will be the one written off by universities and future employers?”

Fiona Bruce presents an hour of topical debate from Weston-super-Mare. On the panel: secretary of state for health Matt Hancock MP, Mayor of Greater Manchester and former secretary of state for health Andy Burnham, chair of neurology and director of the National Institute for Health Research, Health Protection Research Unit in Emerging and Zoonotic Infections at the University of Liverpool Tom Solomon, general secretary of the British Trades Union Congress Frances O’Grady and chef, author, television presenter and restaurant owner Angela Hartnett.

Question Time | 19.3.20 | BBC

