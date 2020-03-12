Coronavirus: WHO accuses governments of ‘alarming levels of inaction’ | DW News

The World Health Organisation has declared the coronavirus a pandemic and accused governments of “alarming levels of inaction”. The WHO says it hopes using the word ‘pandemic’ will shock lethargic governments into taking more decisive measures. One of the worst-hit countries, Italy, has announced another wave of restrictions. Now, all shops, except food stores and pharmacies, will be closed to try to halt the spread of the disease.

US President Donald Trump has banned nearly all travel from Europe to the United States starting at midnight on Friday. The ban will last for 30 days, but excludes the UK and Ireland and a few other countries outside the Schengen passport-free travel area. Trump said clusters of coronavirus infections in the US were traceable to people coming from Europe. He blamed the European Union for failing to act quickly enough to prevent the spread of the disease.

