-
Coronavirus: WHO reports record daily increase of over 230,000 cases globally - 8 hours ago
-
Malian state TV goes off air amid anti-president protests - 8 hours ago
-
Poland election result: Narrow victory for conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda - 8 hours ago
-
Heartwarming moment koalas return home after devastating Australian bushfires - 8 hours ago
-
Bulgaria: Thousands call for government to resign at Sofia rally - 8 hours ago
-
USA: Violent scuffles erupt between ‘Back the Blue”Back the Blue’ and BLM protesters at NYC rally - 8 hours ago
-
USA: Firefighters respond to fire aboard US Navy ship in San Diego *STILLS* - 8 hours ago
-
USA: 21 injured after explosion and fire aboard US Navy ship in San Diego - 8 hours ago
-
Mali opposition rejects president’s concessions amid stalemate - 9 hours ago
-
Poland’s incumbent Duda tops presidential vote - 9 hours ago
Coronavirus: WHO reports record daily increase of over 230,000 cases globally
The total number of coronavirus cases across the world rose by over 230,000 on Sunday, according to the World Health Organization — a new daily record.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/07/13/coronavirus-who-reports-record-daily-increase-globally-of-over-230-000-cases
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#WebDigitalStories