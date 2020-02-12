Coronavirus: WHO warns of grave risk to poorer countries

The Chines government has announced another 94 deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths worldwide to more than 1,100 people. These cases are mostly in mainland China.

Earlier, the head of the World Health Organization said the virus should be viewed as “public enemy number 1” given the grave threat it poses to the world.

But China’s key epidemiologist says the number of infections in the country could now be on the decline.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle reports.

