Coronavirus: Why we touch our faces and how to stop it – BBC

Several medical officials across the world have warned people to avoid touching their face as a key way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Often when issuing the warning, they’ve gone on to – you guessed it – put their hands on their face.

But why do we touch our faces in the first place? And is it that easy to just stop doing it all of a sudden?

BBC News spoke to psychologist Natasha Tiwari.

