Coronavirus: Will Hong Kong close its border with China? | DW News
A second death from coronavirus outside the Chinese mainland has been confirmed in Hong Kong. The first death was in the Philippines. Healthcare workers in Hong Kong are on strike, demanding that Chief Executive Carrie Lam close Hong Kong’s border with China. China says 425 people have now died of the disease and the number of confirmed infections has surged above 20,000. President Xi Jinping has declared what he calls “a people’s war of prevention” on the virus. But alarm is spreading in Hong Kong, which was badly affected by the SARS virus 18 years ago.
