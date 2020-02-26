-
Coronavirus: Will there be a vaccine in time? | DW News
As the number of cases of the deadly coronavirus increase around the world, so do efforts to develop a vaccine against it. But it’s a time-consuming process. A number of laboratories around the world are currently engaged in developing one, including the University of Hong Kong. Back in 2003, it was the first to isolate the SARS virus. DW’s Charlotte Chelsom-Pill visited the researchers there, to see firsthand how they’re trying to help this time round.
