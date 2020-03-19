Coronavirus: Will US partisan divide increase the damage? | DW News

As the world enacts ever stricter measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the challenge in some countries is to get their citizens on board about the threat of the pandemic. In the United States, that challenge is amplified by the political divide between Democrats and Republicans.

