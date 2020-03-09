Coronavirus World record-breaking Smurf gathering takes place in France

Thousands gathered in western France on Saturday to break the world record for the largest ever gathering of Smurfs. Around 3500 people set aside fears of the coronavirus to dress up as the characters, which come from a Belgian comic franchise centered on a fictional colony of small, blue, human-like creatures who live in mushroom-shaped houses in the forest

