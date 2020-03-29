-
Coronavirus worldwide: How are young people dealing with it? | DW News
Young people may not face the highest health risk due to the coronavirus, but they’re dealing with much of their world being shut down around them. Health experts say the actions of younger generations can have a significant impact on the course this pandemic takes. DW correspondents around the world checked in to see how youth are dealing with the social and societal restrictions.
