Coronavirus: Wuhan China opens up, South Korea shuts back down | DW News

Wuhan, the city in China where the global coronavirus pandemic began, has partly eased travel restrictions. People are now allowed to return to Wuhan, but no one is allowed to leave yet. The city was put on lockdown in January as Covid-19 cases soared. According to official statistics, the number has since dropped sharply. Local health officials say they’re working to prevent the outbreak flaring up again. South Korea is tightening border controls after reporting a spike in coronavirus cases. And it’s now enforcing two-week quarantines on all passengers arriving from the United States. Similar quarantines had already been in place for travelers from Europe. “Walk-Through” testing stations have been set up, capable of more than 10 tests per hour. South Korea reported 146 new infections in the last day, 24 of them from airport screenings. Still, one news agency reports that the number of people who have recovered from the virus has, for the first time, exceeded the number of quarantined patients.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus