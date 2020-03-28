-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Coronavirus: Wuhan China opens up, South Korea shuts back down | DW News
Wuhan, the city in China where the global coronavirus pandemic began, has partly eased travel restrictions. People are now allowed to return to Wuhan, but no one is allowed to leave yet. The city was put on lockdown in January as Covid-19 cases soared. According to official statistics, the number has since dropped sharply. Local health officials say they’re working to prevent the outbreak flaring up again. South Korea is tightening border controls after reporting a spike in coronavirus cases. And it’s now enforcing two-week quarantines on all passengers arriving from the United States. Similar quarantines had already been in place for travelers from Europe. “Walk-Through” testing stations have been set up, capable of more than 10 tests per hour. South Korea reported 146 new infections in the last day, 24 of them from airport screenings. Still, one news agency reports that the number of people who have recovered from the virus has, for the first time, exceeded the number of quarantined patients.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Coronavirus