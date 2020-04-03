Share
Coronavirus – Wuhan: officials fear second wave as city emerges from lockdown

60 mins ago

In Wuhan, daily life is gradually returning to normal after several months of confinement. But China remains worried about the risk of a second wave of the epidemic. Story by Selina Sykes.

