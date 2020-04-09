Share
Coronavirus – Yemen: What needs to happen on the ground to prevent the spread of the Covid-19?

2 hours ago

A two-week ceasefire started on April 9 in Yemen in a bid to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Interview with France 24’s guest, Yousra Semmache, Save the Children communications director.

